Can’t start 2022 without looking back at the last two years that have reshaped, redefined lives. Mine, ours, almost everyone’s. So many, so many lives were also cut short. So much suffering and pain all around. Also hope. I want to start in hope.
With the change of the calendar, I am also attempting some small changes in me, around me. Starting with here – cuttingthechai.com .
Over the last decade, social media has moulded our lives, including mine. That public gaze into which social posts go have defined to a large extent what I have been posting and more importantly, what I haven’t. I want to go back to expressing for my own future consumption and not be constrained by audiences or algorithms (which is anyway what I do for a living).
This means that I will be
writing expressing more. In unstructured formats. I want to break free. The forms, formats and norms of social media are stifling. This place, is a breath of fresh air. My own corner in the internet, that I have shaped on my own (of course, with the help of wonderful tools which others have made). This is where I want to spend more time. Where my future self can come back to see what I was thinking and doing in the past. My own one-directional time machine.