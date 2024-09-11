Announcing a refreshed soumyadip.com - my personal website
This website is my memory projectContinue Reading →
This website is my memory projectContinue Reading →
Long story short, there's still no perfect solution. But this one worked for me.
Devika Rani appeared in a Palmolive soap advertisement, much before Leela Chitnis' famous ad for Lux in 1941.
The trigger for the 1938 riots in Shillong was political in nature but appears to have quickly taken a communal turn.Continue Reading →
This isn't exactly a review (I have long ceased being an active technology journalist), but more of a public note…
This photograph captures in a snapshot what the pandemic, the lockdown and work from home meant for me.
Watching a new generation of Bollywood kids making their debut in this Netflix film, I couldn't help but think of M, the girl from Mawprem who had opened up the…Continue Reading →
The entire year compressed into a single printable A4 page with a clear view of the official Government of India…
TLDR; 1. Better active noise cancellation. 2. Volume control. 3. In-ear detection.
The forms, formats and norms of social media are stifling. This place, is a breath of fresh air. My own corner in the internet, that I have shaped on my…Continue Reading →
September 8, 2001. It was on this day, 20 years ago, I disembarked in Bhopal from a train on a…
It appears that Old Monk beer has been around for a little while, but for me this was a revelation…