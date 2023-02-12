Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Cutting the Chai calendar is back! And in a new format. Though the essentials are still in place.

The entire year compressed into a single printable A4 page with a clear view of the official Government of India list of gazetted holidays. This time around, there’s a twist in how the dates are visualised.

This 2023 calendar is inspired by a Big Think post by Ethan Siegel on a one-page calendar that can change how you view the year.

Cutting the Chai calendar 2023 (Designed by: Soumyadip Choudhury)

I tried to improve upon the concept to add alternate row colouring to aid eye movement and underlined the months with 31 days and also squeezed in the list of important holidays in 2023. All of this to fit in a standard A4 size sheet of paper.

This is also in grayscale for standardised print output irrespective of your printer. However, you can print this on a coloured sheet of paper to brighten up your year.

This happens to be the 9th edition of the Cutting the Chai calendar. The last was in back in 2014. However, unlike the previous editions, I am not mailing you printed copies. You will have to do that yourself.

Here’s the printable PDF version for you to download. And in case you want to further customise this further or to create your own calendar, I am also including the Word document (.docx) I made to create this.